Apple TV+ renews The Morning Show for fourth season while Severance faces ‘backstage drama’

Apple TV+ now has much more content than when the platform launched in 2019. And while many of Apple’s first original series have already come to an end, The Morning Show is heading into its third season this year – and Apple has now renewed the series for a fourth season.

Season 4 of The Morning Show confirmed

Apple TV+ viewers are still waiting for the third season of The Morning Show, which was confirmed in January 2022 but hasn’t premiered so far. Even so, Apple has now confirmed that the show has been renewed for a fourth season, according to a report from Variety. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will both return to their roles as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson.

There are no details on what to expect for season 4 of The Morning Show, as we barely know details about season 3. Season 2, which premiered in September 2021, focused on showing the early impacts of COVID-19 on the world and also on news coverage. According to reports, season 3 will introduce new cast members Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

There’s also no word on when the fourth season will premiere, but both previous seasons have been delayed considerably. The show’s star Jennifer Aniston said on Instagram that filming for the third season ended on February 9. The season is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ this fall.

Severance Season 2 delayed due to ‘backstage drama’

Another popular Apple TV+ show that got a new season confirmed is the sci-fi thriller Severance. Apple TV+ renewed it for a second season in April last year following the show’s huge success. However, the premiere of the new season is expected to take even longer.

A report from Puck News (via TV Line) said that production on season 2 of the show is facing “significant delays” due to conflicts between co-showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman. Sources said that Erickson and Friedman “ended up hating each other” even before Severance’s first season premiered.

The report also mentioned that Friedman wanted to leave the show’s production but was convinced to stay by Ben Stiller, Severance’s director. Other controversies surrounding the show’s second season include “script issues” and “ballooning per-episode budget.” Internally, Apple TV+ wants to produce two more seasons of the show.

Stiller addressed the report by saying that Severance is on its “same really slow schedule” and that the target air date for the second season remains the same.