Apple announces third season renewal for flagship Apple TV+ drama series ‘The Morning Show’

The Morning Show was the flagship series for Apple TV+ when the service debuted back in November 2019. Although its prime real estate attention has since been superseded by the hit comedy Ted Lasso, it remains one of Apple’s most popular shows.

Season one premiered on 1st November 2019, and received much critical claim and awards recognition for its portrayal of the MeToo movement in a morning news environment.

Following a protracted production timeline due to disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, season two of the drama premiered in September 2021, although critics were far less enamoured with the second season’s story continuation.

Until today, news of The Morning Show’s future remained unknown.

However, as part of a press release reviewing recent milestones for Apple services, the company confirmed that a season three of The Morning Show is in the works:

This year, subscribers will be able to enjoy even more highly anticipated Apple Originals from internationally renowned storytellers, including “WeCrashed,” “The Afterparty,” “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” “Severance,” and “Suspicion,” as well as new seasons of returning favorites such as “Servant,” “Mythic Quest,” “Ted Lasso,” “Physical,” “Truth Be Told,” and “The Morning Show.”

The renewals for other shows listed in the press release have already been announced. (Note: This list is not exhaustive. For instance, new seasons of For All Mankind and Tehran and others are also coming soon.)

The Afterparty is a new eight-part comedy series premiering on January 28. The Fraggle Rock reboot debuts next Friday. Severance and Suspicion premiere in February. A firm release date for WeCrashed — a limited series covering the demise of WeWork — has not yet been announced.

