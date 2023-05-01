 Skip to main content

Microsoft aiming to challenge Apple Silicon with custom ARM chips

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 1 2023 - 7:44 am PT
6 Comments
Microsoft custom silicon

The Mac lineup has seen impressive improvements with Apple Silicon over the last couple of years when it comes to power, efficiency, and more. Now it looks like Microsoft is working to catch up with Apple by working on its own custom silicon and preparing Windows 12 to be optimized for the new ARM chips.

Reported by Windows Latest, details about Microsoft’s custom ARM chip plans surfaced with multiple new job listings including:

  • Principal System on Chip (SoC) Silicon Architect
  • Senior Physical Design Verification Engineer
  • Principal Design Engineer
  • Sr Silicon Power Integrity CAD Mgr

Many of the custom silicon jobs that the company classifies under the “Microsoft Silicon Team” were just posted at the end of April, with a few showing up a bit earlier than that. Here’s how Microsoft describes the responsibilities of the Principal SoC Silicon Architect:

You will be on the leading edge of computing, building lasting relationships with various cross-functional groups to deliver high-performance and innovative silicon System on Chip (SoC), using your extensive experience to develop hardware architectures and features.

The details show that Microsoft isn’t watching Apple from the wings and knows it needs to invest and move quickly with its custom ARM chips.

Windows Latest also highlights that with Windows 12 which should arrive in 2024, Microsoft may be aiming to optimize the major update for custom silicon.

Windows 12 is believed to be part of Microsoft’s Windows Core project, which focuses on creating a modular and customizable version of Windows for various form factors. The integration of in-house ARM chips could further optimize the hardware and software experiences offered by Windows 12.

And another aspect of Windows 12 that would benefit from in-house ARM chips would be the variety of AI features that it’s working on.

What do you think? Can Microsoft catch up with Apple when it comes to custom silicon? Or is Apple too far ahead already? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon is Apple's new lineup of processor…
Microsoft

Microsoft

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12