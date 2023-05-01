This weird profile trick brings back blue checks for Twitter accounts – but not for long

In the latest chapter of Twitter strangeness, it’s surfaced that a tiny tweak to the profile description of legacy verified accounts will bring back the blue checkmark. Here’s how it works and what to expect if you give it a shot.

I’ve never used the words “weird trick” in a headline before, haha, but this situation actually justifies it.

Shared by Morgan Tremaine (via Hayato Huseman), for legacy verified Twitter accounts that recently lost their blue checks, there’s a way to bring it back – but it is temporary.

Morgan realized you can simply add “blue check” in the profile description and fascinatingly, it comes back. Others noted that if they weren’t previously verified the trick doesn’t work.

I tested it out and it indeed works and my teammates saw the same.

However, my colleague Benjamin Mayo noticed that you can actually make any edit to the profile description on a legacy verified account and the blue check will come back.

However, one more piece he discovered, while the blue check immediately appears after updating the profile, others don’t see it, just you – and it goes away after a few minutes after refreshing.

Omfg I thought this was a joke.



Just putting “blue check” on your bio gives you a blue check.



What even is this site?? pic.twitter.com/mcPhll5Xxi — Morgan Tremaine (@MorganTremaine) May 1, 2023