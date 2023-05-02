 Skip to main content

Apple confirms outage impacting some Apple Pay, Apple Card, and Apple Cash features

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 2 2023 - 8:43 am PT
5 Comments
apple pay kroger

A handful of Apple’s financial services are experiencing an outage this morning, according to the company’s System Status webpage. Apple says that services including Apple Pay, Apple Card, and Apple Cash are all facing downtime this morning.

According to Apple, only “some users are affected” by these outages, so it’s not a widespread outage affecting everyone. Still, outages impacting financial services can be more frustrating to users than other types of outages.

Still, Apple says that “purchases” made with Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Apple Pay are unaffected by these outages.

  • Apple Cash: Some users may not be able to use all Apple Cash features. Purchases made with Apple Cash will continue to be unaffected.
  • Apple Card: Some users may not be able to use all Apple Card features. Purchases made with Apple Card will continue to be unaffected.
  • Apple Pay and Wallet: Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating this issue.

Apple says that these problems began shortly after 10 a.m. ET. As of right now, there’s no timetable for a fix. Are you experiencing problems with Apple Cash, Apple Card, or Apple Pay this morning? Let us know in the comments below.

