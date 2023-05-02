Apple releases new firmware for all AirPods models, MagSafe charger, and more

Apple has launched new firmware for eight of its products today. That includes all of its AirPods models (except gen 1), Beats Fit Pro, PowerBeats Pro, and its official MagSafe charger. Here’s what to look out for to know if you’ve running the latest updates.

Apple’s firmware updates for its headphones and other accessories are notoriously tricky. There’s no way to manually install the updates, all you can really do is look to see if the new firmware has been installed on your device after charging the case – or head to an Apple Store to get the firmware.

And Apple doesn’t share release notes detailing the changes that come with its new firmware.

Here are today’s releases:

AirPods 2 and 3: Firmware 5E135

AirPods Pro 1 and 2: Firmware 5E135

AirPods Max: Firmware 5E135

PowerBeats Pro: Firmware 5B66

Beats Fit Pro: Firmware 5B66

MagSafe Charger: Firmware 258.0 (via iSoftware Updates)

For AirPods or Beats headphones, you can head to your iPhone to see if the update has been installed:

Put in/on your headphones or connect them to your iPhone

Open the Settings app > tap them at the top

Swipe to the very bottom and look next to Version

If you don’t have your headphones around, you can also head to Settings > Bluetooth > headphones > “i” > Version.

If your headphones haven’t been updated yet, just keep them nearby your iPhone or other Apple device and put them on the charger for the process to happen at some point. Apple also highlights to make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest software. Good luck! 😅

Notice anything new with the latest firmware? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @9toMac.