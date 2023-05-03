Latest Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro firmware update patches a security exploit

On Tuesday, Apple released firmware updates for multiple of its wireless earbuds, including not only AirPods models but also Beats headphones. But interestingly, Apple has now confirmed that the firmware update available for Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro fixes a security exploit.

As noted by Twitter user Aaron, the company has included the latest firmware update for the Beats headphones in its list of security updates. Build 5B66 of the Beats Firmware Update, which is available for both Powerbeats Pro and Beats Fit Pro, fixes an exploit that could lead to someone spoofing the source device to gain access to your headphones.

The company says that an “authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.” The vulnerability identified by CVE-ID 2023-27964 was attributed to researchers Yun-hao Chung and Archie Pusaka from the Google ChromeOS team.

Here’s how Apple describes the exploit:

Impact: When your headphones are seeking a connection request to one of your previously paired devices, an attacker in Bluetooth range might be able to spoof the intended source device and gain access to your headphones.

Unfortunately, updating a Beats wireless headset is just as tricky as updating AirPods. That’s because the update process happens automatically, and there’s no way to force it. You can check the current firmware version of your AirPods or Beats headphones by pairing them to your iPhone or iPad and going to Settings > Bluetooth.

If your headphones haven’t been updated yet, just keep them nearby your iPhone or other Apple device and have them in the case charging for the process to happen at some point. Apple also highlights ensuring your iPhone or iPad is running the latest software.