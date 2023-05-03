Deals: Mac Studio sees $100 discount, official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelets $183 off, more

Now halfway into the work week, all of today’s best discounts are now headlined by a $100 discount on Apple’s latest Mac Studio. Also courtesy of 9to5Toys, we have some fresh discounts on official Space Black Link Bracelets for Apple Watch from $266. Then outfit your M1 iMac with Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock while it’s down to $126. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best price of the year takes $100 off Apple’s latest Mac Studio

Apple’s new M2 Mac mini models have been stealing the spotlight as of late because of the affordable price tags, but for those who need even more power, the Mac Studio is your best bet. Luckily, we’re tracking only the second discount of the year today courtesy of authorized Apple retailer Expercom, which is dropping the the entry-level M1 Max configuration down to $1,899.05 shipped. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re looking at the first discount in two months and a match of the 2023 low. There are also some discounts on elevated capacities at up to $300 off.

Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. And with a report from last week that Apple is unlikely to make an M2 version anytime soon, there’s some added peace of mind that this discount isn’t preceding the reveal of a newer version. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Bring official Space Black Link Bracelet stylings to your Apple Watch

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official 45mm Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet for $406. Down from its usual $449 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $43 in savings to go alongside its status of being the second-best price of the year. It’s the lowest in a month, as well. The smaller 41mm version is also getting in on the savings with a discount to $265. It normally fetches the same $449 price tag as its larger counterpart, but is now seeing a $183 discount down to the third-best price to date.

Rocking slick Space Black appearances, these are Apple’s most premium in-house bands with its Link Bracelets arriving with plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. These models in particular are also compatible with all 42, 44, and 45mm Apple Watch models, as well as the smaller wearables in Apple’s stable, too.

Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock blends right in with your M1 iMac at $126

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first chances this year to save on one of its latest Apple accessories. The new iMac USB-C Slim Dock hit the scene late last fall at the $150 price point, and now you can lock-in the best price we’ve ever seen from Amazon thanks to a $24 discount that drops pricing to $126. We’ve seen it sell for less once before.

Delivering a unique color-matched design to Apple’s latest M1 iMac, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a unique footprint that rests on top of the desktop’s stand. Blending right in, it offers some side-mounted I/O like SD card readers as well as USB-C and USB-A ports. Then on the back you’ll find two more Type-A slots to go alongside the internal NVMe SSD enclosure. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect, too.

