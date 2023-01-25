Oura Ring now offers Apple Watch integration with new app, complications, more

Apple Watch collects a number of biometric data points on its own, but you can also combine Apple Watch data with data from other wearables and accessories. The Oura Ring is one of the more popular options on the market, and a new update this week brings deep integration with Apple Watch.

For those unfamiliar, the Oura Ring is a popular wearable that counters the popular smartwatch form factor with a ring instead. The Oura Ring is designed to go on your index finger and collect a handful of different metrics, including your sleep, blood oxygen level, active calorie burn, heart rate, workouts, and more.

Oura has always offered an iPhone app with Apple Health integration, but this week it’s dramatically expanding its integration with Apple platforms, particularly the Apple Watch.

The headlining change here is an all-new Oura Ring companion app for Apple Watch. This app can show you your Readiness, Activity, Sleep Scores, heart rate, body temperature, ring battery level, and more. Oura describes it as a “mirror of Oura’s iPhone app.” This means that when your Oura Ring syncs to your phone, the Apple Watch app will simultaneously be updated.

Here’s a full rundown of the data available in the Oura Ring app for Apple Watch:

Readiness

Sleep

Sleep Score

Total sleep

Time in bed

Sleep efficiency

Resting heart rate

Sleep contributors

Activity

Perhaps most notably, the Oura Ring app for Apple Watch also includes a set of complications that you can add to your Apple Watch’s face. These complications can show information from the Oura Ring on your Apple Watch at a glance, including:

Scores

Activity goal progress

Ring battery level

Heart rate, movement, sleep, and body temperature graphs

Alongside the Apple Watch complications, you can also now add Oura Ring complications to your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time.

The new version of the Oura Ring app is rolling out now via the App Store. This includes the new Apple Watch companion app, as well as the new iPhone app with Lock Screen widget support.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’ve been using an Oura Ring in conjunction with my Apple Watch over the last year, though not always consistently. One of the reasons for my inconsistency is that it wasn’t easy to view Oura Ring data at a glance, and this week’s announcement by Oura addresses that.

The Oura Ring offers some features that I would really like to see Apple implement in the Apple Watch, particularly the “readiness score” and “sleep score” metrics. Now that Oura Ring supports an Apple Watch app with complications, it’s easier to view this data alongside other metrics from the Apple Watch.

I’m excited to check this out and see how Apple Watch and Oura Ring can be used in conjunction with one another. If you want to check out the Oura Ring, you can get $50 off using my referral link.

