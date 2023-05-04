Sci-fi show Silo premieres today on Apple TV+, based on the book series by Hugh Howey

Silo is a new sci-fi TV series based on the popular book series by Hugh Howey, starring Rebecca Ferguson. The first season of the show covers the story told in the first book ‘Wool’. Watch now on Apple TV+.

Silo tells the story of how the human population have ended up living underground for thousands of years in an underground bunker. However, they have lived like that for so long they have forgotten exactly why that was necessary. All they can see from inside the silo is that going outside means death. Some don’t believe what they are shown through the video screens of the outside reflects the truth of what’s out there. Over the course of the series, the mysteries of the silo are slowly unravelled.

Hugh Howey first published Wool online as a short story more than a decade ago. Its success encouraged him to publish full works. The book sold hundreds of thousands of copies, representing one of the biggest commercial successes ever for a self-published indie. The television adaptation had been in development at various outlets for many years, before landing at Apple and ordered to series in 2021. The show finally premieres on Apple TV+ today.

The first episode of the series starts with a prologue of sorts, featuring Allison and Houlston (played by Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo). The main bulk of the story centers on mechanic Juliette, played by Rebecca Ferguson. The first season covers about half of the story in the first book ‘Wool’, and currently boasts a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Although officially not yet confirmed, production on a second season is already underway.

How to watch Silo

Silo is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+: get a seven day free trial here. Apple does not release all episodes at once. The first two episodes of Silo are available to stream today in the Apple TV app. The remainder of the ten episode season drops weekly, with a new episode every Friday through June 30.

You can get the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, Comcast Xifnity set-top boxes, smart TVs, Xbox, PlayStation and more. Android and PC users can also watch using a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Running alongside Silo, other upcoming releases on Apple TV+ this May include documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, drama series City on Fire, and comedy series High Desert and Platonic.