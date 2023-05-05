‘Apple Music Live’ returning next week with exclusive performance by Ed Sheeran

Apple Music Live, the popular live performance series from Apple, is returning for a second season next week. Apple says it’s teaming up with Ed Sheeran for a live performance at Eventim Apollo in London, available exclusively via Apple Music.

The performance will celebrate the launch of Sheeran’s latest album – (pronounced “subtract”). Sheeran will play the album in its entirety for the first time, alongside a 12-piece band that includes Aaron Dessner of The National. Dessner, who previously collaborated with Taylor Swift, worked with Sheeran on his new album as well.

Sheeran is also fresh off a Thursday victory in a copyright lawsuit from the estate of Marvin Gaye, who accused him of stealing “Let’s Get It On” for his own hit single “Thinking Out Loud.”

The performance will debut on Wednesday, May 10, at 12 p.m. PST. Apple also says that Sheeran’s performance will be available on demand via Apple TV+ and Apple Music beginning at 1 p.m. PST on May 10. This marks the first time that an Apple Music Live performance has also been made available via Apple TV+.

“I’m delighted to share my Subtract album show with you,” Sheeran said. “I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”

Finally, Apple says that it will share exclusive content from Sheeran’s performance via the Shazam app next week as well.