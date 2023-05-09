Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 lows from $329, M2 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, iPhone 14 cases, more

It’s Tuesday and our pals over at 9to5Toys have combed through the web to find all of today’s best Apple deals. With a fresh batch now on tap, Apple Watch Series 8 comes in four aluminum styles from $329 all-time lows. If you’re looking to refresh your iPhone 14 with a new look and feel for spring, you can also save on nearly all of Apple’s official MagSafe cases from $40. With an all-time low on the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro landing at $250 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 comes in four aluminum styles from $329

WWDC is now just a few weeks away, and ahead of officially seeing what watchOS 10 is going to have in-store, Amazon is offering the best prices to date across nearly all of the latest Apple Watch Series 8 collection. All headlined by the 45mm GPS model, all four of the aluminum stylings are now marked down to $359. This is not only amounting to $70 in savings, but also delivering some of the first discounts of the year that are readily available on all of the different case colors at once. This is the first discount in over a month and matching the all-time lows for each model. The smaller 41mm models are also on sale, with all four aluminum case styles at $329 from the usual $399 going rate.

It may be halfway through its rule as the latest wearable from the company, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. The whole device comes centered around one of Apple’s brightest always-on screens yet, which comes powered by the new S8 chip for enabling the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s a new onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $40

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering some of the best prices to date across Apple’s entire collection of official iPhone 14 series cases. With almost everything landing at the second-best prices to date, you can just check out the landing page here for a look at all of the discounts. But below the fold, we broke down what to expect from all of the savings, including the popular and colorful silicone covers, premium clear cases, and even higher-end leather stylings. We’re also seeing some of the new styles on sale that haven’t been marked down yet before. Each of the offerings arrive with onboard MagSafe support, and pricing starts at $40 across the lineup.

Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro falls to its best price yet at $250 off

Starting off the new work week, Amazon is offering some of the very first chances to save on Apple’s just-refreshed M2 Pro MacBook Pros. Not just one of the first, either, but also a new all-time low! The savings now kick off with the entry-level 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,749. Normally selling for $1,999, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings in order to land at a new all-time low. This is $50 under our previous mentions and the first time it has gone past the $200 savings threshold.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

