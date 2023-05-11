9to5Mac Happy Hour 433: Final Cut and Logic on iPad, 2023 Pride Band, even bigger iPhones

Benjamin and Zac discuss the surprise announcement this week that Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro are coming to iPad, with brand new UIs designed for touch input. Apple also unveiled the new Pride Band and watch face for 2023, and the EU is already warning Apple not to make the iPhone 15 USB-C port proprietary. Even bigger screen sizes are rumored for the iPhone 16, and Zac reveals that he has committed the cardinal sin of becoming a right Dock person.

