 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Happy Hour 433: Final Cut and Logic on iPad, 2023 Pride Band, even bigger iPhones

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 11 2023 - 11:38 am PT
0 Comments
9to5mac happy hour

Benjamin and Zac discuss the surprise announcement this week that Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro are coming to iPad, with brand new UIs designed for touch input. Apple also unveiled the new Pride Band and watch face for 2023, and the EU is already warning Apple not to make the iPhone 15 USB-C port proprietary. Even bigger screen sizes are rumored for the iPhone 16, and Zac reveals that he has committed the cardinal sin of becoming a right Dock person.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

Sponsored by Kolide: Kolide ensures that if a device isn’t secure, it can’t access your cloud apps. It’s Zero Trust for Okta. Watch an On-Demand Demo today!

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @[email protected]

Read More

Subscribe or Follow

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.