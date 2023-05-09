 Skip to main content

Apple announces new Pride band for 2023, matching Apple Watch face and iPhone wallpaper

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | May 9 2023 - 6:05 am PT
Apple today announced its new 2023 Pride band for Apple Watch. The new Pride Edition Sport Band features speckled rainbow-colored pills on a white background, and will be available to buy from Apple Stores starting May 24.

Alongside the band, a new Apple Watch Pride Celebration face and iPhone wallpaper will also be available next week, with a matching visual design.

9to5Mac gave you a first look at the Pride band a couple of weeks ago.

Apple says the new sport band is “inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community.” It features the original pride flag rainbow colors, as well as black and brown to represent Black and Latin communities. Additionally, the light blue, pink, and white colors represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

Each Pride band is unique as the production process means the pills are offset slightly for each band during the compression molding process.

This year’s design integrates a joyful rainbow of geometric shapes on a white base, which are compression-molded into the final band. In the forming process, the base material flows around each individual shape, creating small variations in their layout. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community. 

The new band costs $49 and goes on sale from May 24.

The new Pride Celebration face requires watchOS 9.5 and will be available for free for all Apple Watch models, in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes. To get the new iPhone Pride wallpaper, you’ll need to be running iOS 16.5.

Apple says the new watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, implying iOS 16.5 will be released to the public next week. Both watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5 are currently in developer beta.

