Apple expanding its online store to Vietnam next week

Apple is finally bringing its online store to shoppers in Vietnam. In a press release today, the company announced that it will officially launch the Apple Store online in Vietnam next week on Thursday, May 18. This launch has been highly anticipated by Apple fans in the country.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, touted the expansion and said it will give customers in Vietnam the ability to shop for new products, connect with Apple team members, and more.

“We’re proud to be expanding in Vietnam, and excited to bring our exceptional care and support to customers with the launch of the Apple Store online,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “With the online store, customers in Vietnam will now be able to explore our incredible lineup of products and services, connect with our knowledgeable experts, and experience the best of Apple like never before.”

Apple:

The Apple Store online will provide customers with the exceptional service and personalized support offered in Apple Store locations around the world, delivered by specialists who are ready to share their expertise in Vietnamese. The Apple Store online offers a seamless experience for customers to shop for Apple products in both Vietnamese and English. Customers can shop with a Specialist, browse the latest products, explore new features, and learn about switching to iOS.

The Apple Store online will officially launch in Vietnam on May 18. Apple says that customers can learn more by visiting its website starting today.

