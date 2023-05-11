Apple TV+ shares ‘Foundation’ season 2 trailer, set for July release

The second season of the Apple TV+ adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi epic series Foundation has a launch date. Along with announcing the saga will return to the screen on July 14, Apple released the trailer for season 2.

Apple gave a little teaser for what to expect with Foundation season 2 back in February with a look at some of the new stars/characters that are joining.

Now Apple has shared the first season 2 trailer that runs a minute and a half with the tagline “All Empires Fall. Foundation returns July 14 on Apple TV+.”

If you didn’t catch the first season or haven’t read the books, here’s a synopsis:

Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Along with catching up or re-watching Foundation season 1 on Apple TV+, the show has an official podcast to go deeper hosted by Foundation executive producer David S. Goyer and showrunner Jason Concepcion.

And here’s who is joining the cast for the new season:

Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach. Constant is a true believer, whose courage and passion make her hard not to love.

as Brother Constant, a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach. Constant is a true believer, whose courage and passion make her hard not to love. Kulvinder Ghir as Poly Verisof, High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit. Whip-smart and sardonic, he’s also a terrible drunk — intelligent enough to see the path he’s on, but too cynical to change.

as Poly Verisof, High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit. Whip-smart and sardonic, he’s also a terrible drunk — intelligent enough to see the path he’s on, but too cynical to change. Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Enjoiner Rue, the beautiful, politically savvy consigliere to Queen Sareth. A former courtesan to Cleon the 16th, Rue parlayed her status to become a royal counsellor.

as Enjoiner Rue, the beautiful, politically savvy consigliere to Queen Sareth. A former courtesan to Cleon the 16th, Rue parlayed her status to become a royal counsellor. Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion. Used to being underestimated, Sareth employs it to her advantage, charming her way into the Imperial Palace with biting wit, all while on a secret quest for revenge.

as Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion. Used to being underestimated, Sareth employs it to her advantage, charming her way into the Imperial Palace with biting wit, all while on a secret quest for revenge. Dimitri Leonidas as Hober Mallow, a master trader with a sarcastic personality and questionable morals, who is summoned against his will to serve a higher, selfless cause.

as Hober Mallow, a master trader with a sarcastic personality and questionable morals, who is summoned against his will to serve a higher, selfless cause. Ben Daniels as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation. Bel is noble to a fault, but his fealty to the Galactic Empire is waning.

as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation. Bel is noble to a fault, but his fealty to the Galactic Empire is waning. Holt McCallany as Warden Jaegger Fount, the current Warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats.

as Warden Jaegger Fount, the current Warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats. Mikael Persbrandt as The Warlord of Kalgan, a monster of a man, coiled with muscle and possessing powerful psychic abilities, and fueled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy.

as The Warlord of Kalgan, a monster of a man, coiled with muscle and possessing powerful psychic abilities, and fueled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy. Rachel House as Tellem Bond, mysterious leader of the Mentallics.

as Tellem Bond, mysterious leader of the Mentallics. Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldon.

Are you excited about Foundation season 2? Share your thoughts in the comments!