Friday’s deals: AirPods Max $99 off, Apple’s latest 35W Dual USB-C Charger, more

We are almost ready to head into the weekend, but first let’s check out some of the best deals spotted over on 9to5Toys headlined by AirPods Max. Now back down to the lowest price we have tracked this year, almost all colorways are now selling for $450 shipped via the official Amazon listing to deliver a solid $99 in savings. Joining a wide-ranging Best Buy 3-day sale event loaded with discounts on various MacBook configurations, AirPods Pro 2, and much more, Amazon is also now offering its best price ever on the Apple’s latest 35W Dual USB-C Charger alongside some more powerful models to refresh your first-party power kit. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Upgrade to Apple’s AirPods Max this spring/summer at nearly $100 off

Amazon is now offering Apple AirPods Max at $449.99 shipped. Now available in all colorways at the discounted rate, Apple’s flagship over-ears have largely been carrying a full price for most of this year outside of a few brief drops at up to $99 off the going rate, much like today. This is matching our previous mention as well as the most readily available price drop we were tracking over the holidays last year, not to mention a match of the best we have seen across 2023 at Amazon.

Centered around Apple’s H1 chip powering the best-in-class active noise cancellation, AirPods Max also feature Hey Siri support, 20-hour battery life, Spatial Audio support, and transparency mode “for hearing and interacting with the world around you.” From there, you can expect to find an overall quite premium design, as you should in this price range, with a partially aluminum construction, knit-mesh canopy, and Apple’s memory foam ear cushions. This deal is a solid opportunity to land a set of Apple’s high-end portable listening devices as we head into summer 2023.

Official charging solutions at the best prices yet

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 35W Dual USB-C Charger at $44 shipped. This model launched last spring at $59 and has only seen a few price drops since. While we did see a $45 offer back in March, today’s deal takes another $1 off to mark a relatively rare price drop overall and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to refuel your iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, alongside just about any other Apple gear and beyond, this is a solid 25% off and the lowest total we can find. You’re looking at the iconic all-white Apple finish with a 35W output spread across a pair of USB-C ports to juice up two devices at once. The folding prongs are a nice touch when you want to throw it in you backpack and the like, not to mention the small divot on the side to make removing it from outlets just a little bit easier. Dive into our launch coverage for more details.

Joining the price drop we are tracking above on the latest 35W Dual USB-C Charger, there are a few other official models seeing price drops right now. While the 67W and 30W are a few bucks above our previous mention, the high-power 96W variant has now returned to the Amazon all-time low:

Best Buy launches massive 3-day sale loaded with Apple gear

The latest Best Buy sale event ends on Sunday and marks a great chance to zero-in on select products you might have had your eye on. While much of the seriously stand out offers have already been spotted and featured by our deal Jedi, these wide-ranging sale events mark solid opportunities to scoop up some gifts, delver serious price drops on previous-generation gear, and much more across just about every products category, not to mention price matching at Amazon:

iPad Air 5 now runs Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro with M1 chip at $500 low

low Apple Watch Series 8 comes in four aluminum styles at all-time lows from $329

Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro falls to its best price yet at $1,749

AirPods Pro 2 deliver improved ANC, battery life, and Find My features at $200

Best trade-in deals

