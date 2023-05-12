Powerful class manager ‘Subjects’ is now available for the iPad

Subjects is a powerful class manager for students that was originally developed for iPhone. Now the team behind the app, the same team that’s working on Taskheat, has released a version of Subjects for the iPad with the same features that users find in the iPhone version.

Here’s what you can do with Subjects

Subjects has everything students need to organize their routine in a virtual environment. It helps you see your classes at a glance, sends important notifications, reminds you of homework, and even helps you collaborate with classmates and teachers. All these features have now been tweaked to take advantage of the iPad’s larger screen.

On the iPad, it’s easy to check the calendar with your classes and, at the same time, browse the sidebar with your subjects and homework list. You can also add widgets to your homescreen to quickly check your classes, grades, and reports. There are more than 25 widget options available. And for iPhone users, Subjects also offers Live Activities and support for Dynamic Island on the 14 Pro models.

We’re excited to announce that our iPad version is optimized to make the most of the device’s larger screen and advanced capabilities. As a small software company based in France, we’re committed to delivering innovative productivity solutions for Apple platforms, with our first product, Taskheat, receiving rave reviews.

Other features available in Subjects include group assignments by subject, grades for each assignment, GPA calculation, and academic progress. There’s also a version of the app specifically for teachers coming later this year.

You can download Subjects on the App Store and try it out for free for one week. A subscription to the app costs $1.99 per month or $9.99 per year, and it gives access to the iPhone and iPad versions.

Taskheat

In addition to Subjects, you can use the Taskheat app to help with your tasks, with advanced to-do lists and flowcharts. The app lets you track the relations between your to-dos, set notifications for each task, organize them by colors and tags, and more.

A big plus point of Taskheat is that it is a universal app, which means that a single version works with iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can try it out for free for 14 days and then buy the full version for $14.99 as a lifetime in-app purchase.