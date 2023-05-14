 Skip to main content

Apple TV+ ‘Bad Sisters’ wins Best Drama series award at BAFTAs

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | May 14 2023 - 11:45 am PT
Apple TV+ secured its first above-the-line BAFTA wins tonight, led by the success of dark comedy drama Bad Sisters.

Bad Sisters was awarded Best Drama series, and Anne-Marie Duff won Best Supporting Actress award for her role as Grace in the show.

In Bad Sisters, the Garvey sisters mischievously plot the murder of the ‘Prick’, Grace’s abusive husband. The show was written by Sharon Horgan, based on an existing Belgian limited series format. Horgan stars as one of the sisters, alongside Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sarah, Greene and Eva Birthistle.

Bad Sisters was met with much critical acclaim when it landed on Apple TV+ in August 2022, and performed well enough with audiences such that Apple has commissioned a second season, currently in the pre-production stages.

