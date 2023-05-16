Apple Music adding concert set list playlists, tour dates, and more

Apple is keeping the ball rolling on pre-WWDC feature announcements. In a new press release, Apple announced that it is rolling out new concert discovery features for Apple Music and Apple Maps. “Together, these new features celebrate the joy of live music and give fans and artists more ways to connect,” Apple says.

In Apple Maps, users will find more than 40 new Guides that have been curated by Apple Music editors. These guides are focused on highlighting the “best venues to experience live music in some of the world’s leading culture hubs.” Each Guide will also showcase that venue’s upcoming shows directly from within Apple Maps, powered by Shazam technology.

Featured cities for the Apple Maps Guides include Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and San Francisco in North America; Berlin, London, Paris, and Vienna in Europe; Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney in the Asia-Pacific region; and Mexico City in Latin America.

In Apple Music, Apple is rolling out an all-new Set Lists feature that “shines a light on a selection of major tours.” This allows fans to listen to set lists for specific shows and read about show production. Apple Music is also gaining the ability to browse artists’ upcoming shows in their area, again powered by Shazam.

Apple says that the new Apple Music and Apple Maps features are rolling out starting today.

