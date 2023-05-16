 Skip to main content

Halide creators launch 'Skylight' for iPhone to predict spectacular sunsets

May 16 2023
Skylight evening light prediction

Ever wish you could know what kind of lighting conditions to expect at the end of the day? A new app from the makers of Halide and Spectre is here to deliver just that. Skylight for iPhone offers forecasts for golden hour, sunset, and afterglow with a thoughtful and beautiful UI.

Whether you’re a creative trying to plan a shoot around golden hour conditions or interested in sunsets and evening light for other reasons, Skylight looks like a valuable new tool.

Halide developers Lux Optics launched the app this morning and shared all the details in an announcement post.

Skylight takes into account “dozens of atmospheric factors” for your location paired with some proprietary smarts to deliver a “daily forecast of the golden hour, sunset and afterglow — to show you if you can expect a spectacular sunset, an average glow, or barely anything at all.”

Skylight’s UI features dynamic colors and adaptive icons for a rich user experience. It also comes with widgets for both the iOS Home and Lock Screen to make it easy to stay on top of the evening light forecast.

Skylight iPhone app widget

The Home Screen widget shows the three different evening light forecasts, your location, and the last time the data was updated.

And here’s a look at the Lock Screen widget that includes a truncated version of all those details (minus the last time they were updated):

As a refresher, here’s how Lux describes the differences between golden hour, sunset, and afterglow:

Golden hour is the period of time directly before sunset, when the light is at its most beautiful. The sunset period, when the sun starts touching the horizon, is a stunning daily moment when colors can be at their most dramatic. Finally, the afterglow of a sunset is the period of time when the sun’s light can still color the sky and clouds in beautiful, vibrant colors.

Download Skylight

Skylight is available now for iPhone and is priced at $1.99/month or $9.99/year as a special limited-time launch price.

