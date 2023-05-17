14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now $250 off in Wednesday’s best deals, Pro Display XDR $700 off, more

All of Wednesday’s best deals are now live to celebrate the halfway point in the work week. On tap today we have some notable deals from the Apple world, including the best price yet on the new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $250 off. That’s paired with a new all-time low on the flagship Pro Display XDR that’s now a touch more affordable at $700 off. Then go score a spare Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger with the first discount of the year at $46. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro falls to its best price yet

Halfway through the new work week, Amazon is offering some of the very first chances to save on Apple’s just-refreshed M2 Pro MacBook Pros. Not just one of the first, either, but also a new all-time low! The savings now kick off with the entry-level 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,749. Normally selling for $1,999, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings in order to land at a new all-time low. This is $50 under our previous mentions and the first time it has gone past the $200 savings threshold.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR lands at new all-time low of $700 off

A new all-time low has arrived on Apple’s flagship 32-inch Pro Display XDR. If the more recent and affordable Studio Display just isn’t cutting it for your workstation, this higher-end solution can now land on your desk at $5,299 courtesy of Amazon. Dropping from $5,999, this is only the second discount of the year at $700 off. On top of being the best discount we’ve ever seen, it’s also $200 under our previous mention from back in March.

Apple’s flagship monitor has long been a sight for sore eyes in the pricing department, but today’s discount finally makes for a more affordable chance to bring the high-end accessory to your workstation. Centered around the 32-inch 6K panel, Pro Display XDR also packs P3 wide color support, 1000 nits sustained brightness that peak at 1600 nits, as well as the Nano-texture finish. Not to mention, there’s 96W power passthrough alongside Thunderbolt 3 connectivity to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Score a spare Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger with the first discount of the year

Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 2-meter USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable for $46. Marking the first chance to save this year, you’re looking at an all-around rare discount from the usual $49 going rate. We last saw it go on sale over Thanksgiving Week, for comparison. Apple very recently refreshed its MagSafe 3 connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years.

The cable was then introduced for the new M2 MacBook Air last year, only to make a deployment in the recent M2 Pro series, and now the very same charging cord is on sale and just like the one that came in the box. It sports a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]