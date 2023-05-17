Apple launches its online store in Vietnam with personalized shopping experience

Apple announced a few days ago that it would open its online store in Vietnam on May 18, as the country still relied entirely on third-party resellers. That day is here, and customers in Vietnam can finally buy Apple products directly from the company’s website with a personalized shopping experience.

Apple Online Store now available in Vietnam

As noted by the company in a press release, customers can now shop directly with Apple and receive “exceptional service.” Apple Vice President of Retail Deirdre O’Brien said the company is proud to expand its shopping experience to Vietnam.

“With today’s expansion, we’re proud to offer customers an incredible new way to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, connect with our knowledgable team members, and experience the best of Apple,” she added.

With the arrival of the Apple Online Store there, local customers now have access to a personalized shopping experience already available in other countries, which includes customized products with laser engraving, configure-to-order option for Macs, and Apple Watch Studio. People in Vietnam can now also download and access the Apple Store app directly from their iPhone and iPad.

Apple is also bringing its trade-in program to the country, so that customers can give their old devices to Apple and receive credit to buy a new one. In addition, the store also offers financing options of up to 24 months for products like iPhone, iPad, and Mac with MoMo – a local digital wallet.

Customers can now access the Apple Online Store in Vietnam through store.apple.com/vn.