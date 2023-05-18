Carrot Weather update brings more data sources, new Smart Layout, improved rain alerts

Carrot Weather has received a notable update today with a number of improvements and changes. Arriving with the new release is the option to use new data sources including OpenWeather and regional services, a redesigned Time Machine, improved rain alerts for precipitation starting or stopping, improved location details, a new Smart Layout, and more.

Carrot Weather 5.11 is available now and comes with some handy updates. Here are the major new changes:

More improvements include “most push notifications will now replace the last notification of that type rather than keeping a bunch of duplicate notifications around in Notification Center,” “Precipitation notifications now use absolute instead of relative times,” and there’s now an “overview for the entire week to the Hourly Details screen.”

Carrot Weather 5.11 is available now on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Full release notes:

Summer is right around the corner, meatbags! While you’ve been busy getting your flabby body ready for swimsuit season, I’ve been hard at work on a big new update to your favorite weather app.

New Data Sources

Pull forecasts from OpenWeather as well as a bunch of new regional weather providers. (Premium required.)

Improved Rain Alerts

Receive server-side push notifications when rain will start *or* stop. Not only are rain alerts more timely, but you can also set a minimum delivery interval if you’d like to receive updates more (or less) often. Plus, server-side notifications are now available in Canada, Europe, and Australia. (Premium Ultra required.)

Improved Location Details

View monthly averages for a location in the Location Details screen. (Premium Ultra required.)

Redesigned Time Machine

Check the weather in the past or the future with the all-new weather time machine. (Premium required.)

New Smart Layout

Automatically switch to a different layout when you look up a location that’s far away. (Visit Settings > Layout to set up Smart Layouts.)

New Content

I’ve added 6 new secret locations for you to track down, plus a dozen new fake ads and hundreds of lines of new dialogue.

But wait, there’s more!

– Most push notifications will now replace the last notification of that type rather than keeping a bunch of duplicate notifications around in Notification Center.

– Precipitation notifications now use absolute instead of relative times.

– Added an overview for the entire week to the Hourly Details screen.

– Added “Location” widget for the “above-the-clock” section of the Lock Screen.

Now it’s time for me to get back to practicing breaking your planet’s all-time temperature records.

xoxo,

CARROT