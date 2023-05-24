Spark email gets +AI to ‘write better emails faster’ while keeping control of your inbox

Popular email client Spark is out with a big update that brings generative AI as your personal assistant. Spark +AI is designed to help you “write better emails faster” and boost your communication confidence, “while respecting your autonomy and privacy.”

Spark developer Readdle detailed the AI update in a blog post:

Today, we’re pleased to introduce Spark +AI, a new Premium tool that uses the power of generative AI technology to compose the perfect email in an instant. This AI-powered email assistant works for you to compose emails and rephrase drafts, making it easier than ever to communicate. With Spark +AI, writing emails has never been easier, faster or more enjoyable.

Spark +AI is built around three tenets:

Write better emails faster

Communicate with confidence

Stay in control of your email

Along with the ability to compose emails in a few seconds and rephrase emails, you can expand, shorten, and change tone.

An important note about keeping control of your inbox, Spark +AI cannot send emails on its own, Readdle says “its sole purpose is to aid you in creating the ideal draft”

Check out a closer look at the new capabilities in the promo video:

Spark +AI uses OpenAI’s GPT integration and Readdle does highlight that means email content will be shared with OpenAI “for the sole purpose of providing you with the Spark +AI feature. We do not use your data to train our or OpenAI models. +AI simply makes it easier to create effective emails while maintaining the privacy and security of your data.”

The new generative AI features are part of Spark Premium. If you’re not already a user/subscriber, Readdle is offering a free 7-day trial to give the new generative AI features a try.

As for the rollout, Readdle says:

Spark +AI is undergoing a phased release on iOS and Android to ensure stability and monitor the load before rolling out to millions of users. If iOS users want to upgrade immediately, they can update their app manually, by going to the App Store Spark page and tapping on update. While there is no way to update manually for Android users, Spark +AI will be rolled out to 100% users in the upcoming days.