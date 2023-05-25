Twitter’s senior designer teases new video-related features coming to the platform

Twitter is known for being a text-focused social network, but the platform has expanded its capabilities in recent years with things like Spaces and longer videos. Interestingly, it seems that Twitter users can expect many more video-related features coming soon, as teased by the company’s Senior Product Designer Andrea Conway.

Twitter wants to become a serious video platform

Conway tweeted an image on her profile showing a new menu for when users are watching videos on Twitter’s mobile app. The menu will have options such as captions, playback speed, and even a download button. Users will also be able to easily share or report a video on the social network.

Some of these features already exist on Twitter, but accessing them is not exactly intuitive. This shows that Twitter wants to get more serious about video in an attempt to compete with other platforms such as TikTok and even YouTube. Conway has also told some users that they can expect picture-in-picture support and resolution options.

It’s still uncertain when these new features will come to Twitter, but having them announced by one of its lead designers is certainly good news.

Last year, the platform introduced full-screen vertical videos, similar to TikTok and Instagram Reels. More recently, Twitter allowed Blue subscribers to upload videos up to two hours long to the social network. However, Twitter still doesn’t support 4K videos, which is a huge downside compared to YouTube.

While these features will certainly arrive to Twitter users on iOS and Android, the same can’t be said about those using Twitter for Mac. As reported by 9to5Mac’s Chance Miller, the app hasn’t received updates in months and is missing a bunch of features. Unfortunately, there are no signs that Twitter plans to keep its Mac app around much longer.

