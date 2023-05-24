This iOS shortcut lets you post to your Twitter and Mastodon accounts at the same time

We’ve seen a lot of alternatives to Twitter recently, and Mastodon is one of the most popular alternatives right now. However, keeping your accounts updated on both social networks is not so easy. To solve this, designer Parker Ortolani created Twoot – a Siri Shortcut that lets you post to your Twitter and Mastodon accounts from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac at the same time.

Post to your Twitter and Mastodon accounts at the same time

Twoot is a simple but very useful shortcut that helps Twitter and Mastodon users keep their accounts active on both social networks. As someone who uses Twitter and Mastodon, posting the same content on both platforms can be quite annoying. But Twoot solves this problem by letting you post the same content to both Twitter and Mastodon at the same time.

There’s not much secret to how it works. Once you engage the shortcut, it asks you what you want to post. After that, it uses the Shortcuts integration available in the Twitter and Mastodon apps to share what you have just written on each social network.

To make things easier, you can add Twoot to your Home Screen, Dock, or even the Menu Bar in macOS. Of course, there’s also the option of using Siri to run the shortcut. Twoot also works with Share Sheet, so you can share text and links from other apps to both platforms. And all you need to do is download the shortcut and give it permission to access the official Twitter and Mastodon apps.

One thing to keep in mind is that the shortcut was created as a personal experiment and may not work with future versions of the Twitter or Mastodon apps. Even so, it’s still worth a try.

This shortcut was made for fun as an experiment and is for personal use. Feel free to edit the shortcut to work the way you want it to. Twoot and ReTwoot may not work in the future and they may not ever be updated. I can’t promise you won’t run into any issues either as shortcuts can be finicky.

You can download the shortcut here. It requires no additional setup as Twoot integrates with the official apps of both platforms, so you only need to have your account logged into both apps.