The Verge has published a new half-hour documentary that dives into the origin and obsolete status of Apple’s Lisa computer platform. The ’80s were something else. We associate 1984 with when the Macintosh revolutionized personal computers, but the Lisa is another story.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

“Lisa: Steve Jobs’ sabotage and Apple’s secret burial” covers the well-known ground of how the Lisa came about and why it ultimately failed. It’s the “secret burial” part of the story that is most fascinating.

The documentary specifically leans on a prominent Lisa reseller named Bob Cook. His first-hand experience with the abrupt and unexpected end of the Lisa in 1989 is especially fascinating.

Here’s a tease from The Verge:

In September 1989, according to a news article, Apple buried about 2,700 unsold Lisa computers in Logan. The Lisa was released in 1983, and it was Apple’s first stab at a truly modern, graphically driven computer: It had a mouse, windows, icons, menus, and other things we’ve all come to expect from “user-friendly” desktops. It had those features a full year before the release of the Macintosh. It was also doomed.

Check it out on YouTube: