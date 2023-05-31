Apple Watch Ultra gets new competition from Garmin Pro smartwatches

The Apple Watch Ultra was launched to appeal to those wanting a more rugged and powerful version of its existing wearable, and a new range of Garmin Pro smartwatches is now following suit.

While a different proposition to the $800 Ultra, the new Fenix Pro and Epix Pro models do have some overlap, including the starting price …

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple had been rumored for some time to be working on an Apple Watch Pro, deciding in the end to brand it instead as the Ultra.

In contrast with previous Edition models, with a more fashion-oriented appeak, the Ultra is a rugged model aimed at sports and outdoor pursuits like mountaineering and scuba-diving.

Garmin apparently watched last year’s launch with interest.

Garmin Pro smartwatches

Two new Garmin Pro watches have been announced today, the $800 Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, and the $900 Garmin Epix Pro.

Both are variants on existing models, and add similar features. Both get each of the following:

Built-in LED flashlight: Available on all size options, variable intensities, a red safety light and strobe mode help provide greater awareness while training in the dark.

Available on all size options, variable intensities, a red safety light and strobe mode help provide greater awareness while training in the dark. Heart rate sensor: Enhanced optical sensors and sport-specific algorithms offer improved performance tracking for a wider variety of activities, making it easier to gain a better understanding into how the body is responding to exercise.

Enhanced optical sensors and sport-specific algorithms offer improved performance tracking for a wider variety of activities, making it easier to gain a better understanding into how the body is responding to exercise. Endurance score: Measure how easy it is to sustain prolonged efforts while also taking into account training data like VO2 max, short and long-term training loads and more from all other athletic pursuits.

Measure how easy it is to sustain prolonged efforts while also taking into account training data like VO2 max, short and long-term training loads and more from all other athletic pursuits. Hill score: Gauge how easy it is to run uphill by measuring running strength on steep climbs and running endurance on long ascents while also evaluating progress over time based on VO2 max and training history.

Gauge how easy it is to run uphill by measuring running strength on steep climbs and running endurance on long ascents while also evaluating progress over time based on VO2 max and training history. Up Ahead: View certain running POI (point of interest) checkpoints, like aid stations, right on a map to get a better understanding of what’s ahead.

View certain running POI (point of interest) checkpoints, like aid stations, right on a map to get a better understanding of what’s ahead. Weather map overlays: More easily view upcoming weather conditions.

More easily view upcoming weather conditions. Relief shading: Quickly read topographic maps for glanceable awareness.

Quickly read topographic maps for glanceable awareness. Additional preloaded activities: Whitewater rafting, motocross, overlanding and dozens of other new activities help users stay active.

As with the Ultra, you get premium materials, and the ability to mix-and-match bands – but you can also choose your own bezel.

Built for 24/7 wear, epix Pro Series combines a resilient athletic design with premium materials like sapphire and titanium – each with a stunning, full-color AMOLED display. A responsive touchscreen complements the traditional 5-button design, allowing for quick access to maps, fitness stats, smart notifications and more. Compatible with a wide variety of metal, leather, nylon and silicone QuickFit bands, epix Pro Series can be just as easily worn in the boardroom as at the gym. Customers can also design their own epix Pro by mixing and matching bands and bezels.