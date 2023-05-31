Wednesday’s best deals: Apple Studio Display $249 off, iPhone 14/Pro official MagSafe cases $36, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs courtesy of 9to5Toys. On this fine Wednesday, you can now save $249 on Apple’s Studio Display at the best price of the year. It’s joined by a pair of price cuts on official Apple iPhone 14/Pro silicone cases from $36, as well as the first discount on Razer’s all-new Kishi V2 controller grip at $89. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $249 on Apple Studio Display

Joining all of the Mac discounts live right now as the ulitmate centerpiece to your desktop workstation, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on Apple’s recently-released Studio Display. Dropping the 27-inch 5K monitor down to $1,349.99 shipped, the standard tilt-adjustable stand configuration arrives with $249 in savings attached from the usual $1,599 going rate. It’s the best price of the year, matching our previous mention from several months back in the process. It comes within $50 of the all-time low from last year, as well.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR that’s on sale below, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Save on Apple’s official iPhone 14/Pro MagSafe silicone cases

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe Case starting at $36. Available in the Midnight style, pricing drops from the usual $49 going rate in order to land at the second-best price to date. Within $1 of the all-time low, this is a rare chance to save more than 20% on Apple’s latest in-house accessory. Those rocking an iPhone 14 Pro will also be able to outfit their handset with some new stylings, thanks to the companion accessory landing at $40 from its similar $49 going rate.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 14 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well.

Razer’s all-new Kishi V2 controller grip for iPhone 14 sees first discount to $89

After being refreshed last fall with a new second-generation version, today we’re tracking the first chance to save on Razer’s new Kishi V2 Controller Grip for iPhone. Courtesy of Amazon, the usual $100 price tag is now dropped down to $89 for the very first time. That $11 in savings delivers a new all-time low and a rare chance to outfit your iPhone 14 with the latest gaming experience for less.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on a Lightning port that delivers passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are capable with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 14, whether you’re rocking the 14 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review from back when we took a look at what’s new with the experience last September.

