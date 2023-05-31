You can now track workout progress from the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro with Withings

Withings has joined the growing club of iPhone apps that support iOS 16’s Live Activities feature. The feature puts a persistent status update on the Lock Screen of all iPhones running iOS 16. iPhone 14 Pro support goes further with the always-on display and Dynamic Island.

Withings Health Mate, which is used to interfacing with smart scales, thermometers, and blood pressure monitors, has added Live Activity support in the latest app update.

As fun as tracking your weight and blood pressure with the Dynamic Island sounds (kidding!), Withings has opted to take advantage of the new feature another way.

Withings now lets you track progress during a workout as a Live Activity – no Apple Watch required. Starting a workout like walking from the iPhone app will automatically display your workout time and distance while giving you fast access to controls like pause/resume and stop. Leaving the app on iPhone 14 Pro pushes the workout progress to the top of the screen for Dynamic Island controls.

Additionally, Withings enhanced its app with a new Measure tab that presents health categories or all data in chronological order. Withings Health Mate connects to the Health app and other apps that use HealthKit, so this view can function as an alternative way of looking at Health data on the iPhone.

Lastly, Withings Health Mate includes new progress badges as well.

Looking for a new way to try Live Activities? Check out the latest version of Withings Health Mate for an easy way to experiment.