Bloomberg: Apple planning over 50 new or rebuilt retail stores around the world

Apple has big plans to expand its already-impressive retail stores around the world. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning to open additional stores in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada over the next four years.

The report outlines that Apple is “discussing” opening 15 new Apple Stores in the Asia-Pacific region, plus five locations in the Middle East and Europe. For shoppers in the United States and Canada, Apple is planning four new retail stores.

In addition to the new stores, Apple is also planning to renovate a number of its existing locations. The report says Apple will revamp or relocate 13 stores in North America, nine stores in Europe, and six stores in Asia.

In total, these numbers equate to 53 “new, located, or remodeled stores over the next four years,” according to the Bloomberg report.

The most notable new stores under discussion or in development include three sites in India, the company’s first outpost in Malaysia and an upgrade to Apple’s historic location in the Opera shopping area of Paris, according to the people. It’s also soon opening a store at the Battersea Power Station in London by its new local headquarters and is planning an additional location in Miami. And there’s a flagship store slated for the Jing’an Temple Plaza in Shanghai.

In the United States, Apple is reportedly planning new stores in the following locations:

Miami Worldcenter, Miami, Florida: August 2024

Del Amo, Torrance, CA: March 2024

Downtown Detroit, Detroit, Michigan: TBA

Bradley Fair, Wichita, Kansas: February 2025

The report cautions that some of these future plans are still “internal projections or proposals,” which means they “could either be delayed or canceled altogether.” Many of the plans, however, “are already in development” and Apple has “agreed to leases with landowners.

You can check out the full Bloomberg report, which has additional details on the exact locations of Apple’s plans for new, revamped, and relocated stores around the world.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon