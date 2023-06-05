iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 beta 1 now available

Apple announced iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 during WWDC 2023 today. Now the developer betas are available to download.

iOS 17 brings loads of changes to Phone, Messages, and FaceTime as well as a new Journal app and Standby feature for displaying information in landscape mode. iPadOS 17 includes Lock Screen customization, the Health and Journal apps, and much more.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be available as a developer and public beta through summer and be available to everyone this fall.

While the developer beta is available starting today, the public beta version will be available starting in July. Developer betas require a paid membership to Apple’s Developer Program ($99/year). Public betas are available for free and usually lag behind developer betas by one to three weeks after initially launching.

Learn more about iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 as well as everything announced at the WWDC 2023 keynote – including Apple Vision Pro and visionOS.

Both updates are available through the Software Update section of Settings when using the new developer beta preference with an Apple ID associated with the developer beta program.