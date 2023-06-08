1Password teases native passkey support coming to its app with iOS 17

Following the official announcement of passkeys last year, many companies have already adopted the new standard in their apps and operating systems – including Apple. With iOS 17, password manager apps will also be able to offer native passkey support, and 1Password is now teasing how this will work once available.

1Password and passkeys

Passkey is a new technology developed by FIDO Alliance in partnership with companies such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Instead of traditional passwords, users can now sign in with secure authentication methods such as facial recognition or biometrics without ever having to create and type in a passcode.

Since iOS 16, users can create and store passkeys with Safari and iCloud Keychain. Now with iOS 17, this same experience will be available for third-party apps. And popular password manager 1Password is one of the first to announce that it’s working on adding passkey support to its iOS app.

As detailed in a blog post, the new API in iOS 17 lets password managers create and use passkeys within other apps, such as Safari. “Our developers have jumped into action and are already hard at work integrating the new passkey API in 1Password for iOS,” says the company.

In a brief video, 1Password shows what it will be like to use passkeys with its app on a device running iOS 17.

Earlier this week, 1Password released beta support for passkeys on the desktop via its extension for web browsers. However, passkey support in iOS is not coming until the official release of iOS 17 this fall.

