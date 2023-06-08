How to watch Tom Holland in The Crowded Room on Apple TV

Tom Holland stars in a new thriller series The Crowded Room on Apple TV+, with the first three episodes streaming today. The show is based on the book The Minds of Billy Milligan.

The Crowded Room stars Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan, who is arrested for apparent involvement in a 1979 shooting. He is interviewed by investigator Rya Goodwin, played by Amanda Seyfried. The truth of Sullivan’s life unravels in this twisty, mystery thriller. Emmy Rossum also stars as Sullivan’s mother.

This is Holland’s second project for Apple TV+, following the feature film Cherry in 2021, and one of Holland’s rare TV roles. The series is produced by Academy award winner Akiva Goldsman.

How to watch The Crowded Room

You can watch The Crowded Room on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service. Get a seven-day free trial for new accounts here. Watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on Apple devices, Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon Fire TV, Roku sticks, smart TVs, and more.

With Apple TV+, you can watch Apple Original TV shows and movies. Alongside The Crowded Room, other upcoming premieres include Idris Elba limited series Hijack and documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated.

The Crowded Room Episode Release Dates

The first three episodes are streaming today. The remainder of the ten-episode season airs on a weekly basis, through July 28.

The Crowded Room Episode 1: June 9, 2023

The Crowded Room Episode 2: June 9, 2023

The Crowded Room Episode 3: June 9, 2023

The Crowded Room Episode 4: June 16, 2023

The Crowded Room Episode 5: June 23, 2023

The Crowded Room Episode 6: June 30, 2023

The Crowded Room Episode 7: July 7, 2023

The Crowded Room Episode 8: July 14, 2023

The Crowded Room Episode 9: July 21, 2023

The Crowded Room Episode 10: July 28, 2023