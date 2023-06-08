Thursday’s best deals: 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Aqara Home Key smart lock $161, more

Move over 15-inch MacBook Air – Apple’s latest professional machine is now an even better value thanks to an all-time low discount. Headlining all of today’s best deals, the M2 Pro MacBook Pro lands at $1,749 thanks to a $250 price cut. Bringing HomeKit and more to your front door, the first discount is live on Aqara’s all-new Smart Lock U100 with Home Key support at $161, complementing all of these Philips Hue smart lighting deals from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro falls to its best price yet

If the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air isn’t going to have enough power for your workflow, Amazon is offering some of the very first chances to save on Apple’s just-refreshed M2 Pro MacBook Pros. Not just one of the first, either, but also a match of the all-time low! The savings now kick off with the entry-level 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,749. Normally selling for $1,999, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings in order to land at the best price to date for only the second time. This matches our previous mention from over a month ago and is the best since.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Aqara’s HomeKit Smart Lock U100 with Home Key sees first discount

Aqara today is officially beginning to ship its new Aqara HomeKit Smart Lock U100. Arriving as one of the first offerings on the market with Apple Home Key support, Amazon is celebrating the launch with the very first chance to save. Courtesy of Aqara’s official Amazon storefront, you can drop the new HomeKit smart lock down to $161. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer marks the first chance to actually buy the new release at full price, let alone with some savings attached. It’s over $28 off the MSRP and a new all-time low.

Earlier today, we dove into what you can expect from the new smart lock and walked away impressed in our hands-on review. As for how the new release stacks up, Apple HomeKit support really is the star of the show. But it won’t just work with Siri and the rest of your iPhone-friendly accessories; it also works with Home Key tech that allows you to unlock just by tapping your phone to the lock with NFC. Otherwise, you’re looking at a sleek front door upgrade with the Aqara Smart Lock U100 that sports a built-in touchscreen and fingerprint sensor for some other ways to unlock without your keys. Head below for more.

Extra 15% off Philips Hue sale live from $13

Amazon today is back with one of our favorite smart home promotions, taking 15% off almost the entire assortment of Philips Hue smart bulbs in the process. Marking the first sale of this caliber in months, today’s offers are largely either matching the best discounts of the year or marking new 2023 lows. Our favorite this time around also happens to be the perfect way to dive into the ecosystem for the first time.

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Button Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $153. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer is marking a return to the second-best discount yet. It has been beaten only twice before, with this also landing at the second-lowest price of the year. Packed with three of the new medium lumen LED smart bulbs, this starter pack is centered around the Hue bridge for pairing everything with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb – then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]

I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]