tvOS 17 adds native VPN support for the first time on Apple TV

If you’re an iOS or macOS user, you may be familiar with VPN apps, which easily help you connect to a VPN on your devices. However, Apple TV lacks this feature, forcing users to set up a VPN directly in their router. But starting with tvOS 17, Apple will finally allow developers to release VPN apps in the Apple TV App Store.

VPNs coming to Apple TV with tvOS 17

Although the company didn’t have much time to talk about tvOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 opening keynote on Monday, Apple shared more details about the new feature on its website.

“Third-party VPN support, which enables developers to create VPN apps for Apple TV,” Apple explains. “This can benefit enterprise and education users wanting to access content on their private networks, allowing Apple TV to be a great office and conference room solution in even more places,” the company adds.

Just like on iOS, developers will be able to create apps that automatically set VPN settings on Apple TV. For those unfamiliar, a VPN, or virtual private network, creates a secure connection by rerouting your traffic through a remote server before sending it over to your destination.

Of course, because it requires a new API, don’t expect VPN apps to become available in the Apple TV App Store before the tvOS 17 release later this year.

tvOS 17 brings a redesigned Control Center for Apple TV, a new way to find your Siri Remote with iPhone, and FaceTime on Apple TV for the first time. Developers can try out tvOS 17 now by enrolling their Apple TV in the Apple Developer Program. Apple says that tvOS 17 will be released for everyone this fall, while a public beta is expected to be released by July.

More details on how to get the beta update can be found on the Apple Developer website. The update is compatible with Apple TV HD (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K (all models).