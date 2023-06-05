tvOS 17 beta 1 now available to developers along with HomePod Software beta

Following the release of betas for iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10, Apple is also rolling out the first beta of tvOS 17 to developers. The update brings a redesigned Control Center for Apple TV, plus a new way to find your Siri Remote with iPhone and FaceTime on Apple TV for the first time.

tvOS 17

“Apple today announced software updates coming this fall that make Apple TV 4K even more enjoyable, interactive, and fun for the whole household. With tvOS 17, FaceTime comes to Apple TV 4K, so users – for the first time ever – can enjoy the popular app on their TV for even more engaging conversations with family and friends,” the company says.

tvOS 17 also introduces an all-new Control Center and other enhancements that provide a more personalized experience that works even better with iPhone.

How to download the beta

Developers can now try out tvOS 17 by enrolling their Apple TV in the Apple Developer Program. More details on how to get the beta update can be found on the Apple Developer website. Apple says that tvOS 17 will be released for everyone this fall, while a public beta is expected to be released by July.

It’s worth noting that a new beta of HomePod Software is also available, as HomePod runs a modified version of tvOS.

tvOS 17 is compatible with Apple TV HD (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K (all models).

