Vision Pro battery pack appears to be swappable, using the original cable

One of the compromises Apple made with the launch of its new headset is the use of an external Vision Pro battery. This reduces the weight of the device, but is a rather clunky solution.

Even with the external battery pack, battery life is limited to two hours – but it appears that the battery pack is swappable …

The two-hour battery life of Vision Pro isn’t likely to be an issue in most scenarios. The most common usage is likely to be at a desk for work, or on a couch at home, with either allowing connection to mains power.

However, there are likely to be some situations where freedom of movement does require battery power, and there the two-hour limit is a pretty restrictive one.

At first glance, the battery cable appears to be fixed to the battery pack itself. However, Twitter user DuanRui suggested that this may not be the case.

Can I use a SIM card pin to poke it and then unplug the power cord? pic.twitter.com/bCErBVJa6v — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) June 9, 2023

While the battery pack will need a charging indicator, it’s notable that there are two round holes of different sizes. One will be an LED, but it does raise the question of the purpose of the other.

One possibility is, as Rui suggests, that you could use a SIM removal tool to pop out the connector – and then plug it into a spare battery pack.

Even if this is not the case, the power cable does have a cutout around it. Another possibility is that it works in the same way as the HomePod – you just pull firmly to pop it out.

Of course, I’m sure Apple would be happy to sell you a spare battery unit with headset cable and MagSafe connector included! But if the battery pack alone is swappable, that would make for at least a somewhat more affordable spare.