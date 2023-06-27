When will Apple release its mixed reality headset?

Apple Vision Pro has officially been announced, and we’re still deep in the hype phase for the highly anticipated mixed reality headset. There’s a good reason for that.

For starters, we’ve been hoping that the past few years would finally be the year of the headset. It’s been in development that long. More importantly, the Apple headset launch is actually happening.

Apple held its annual Worldwide Developer Conference keynote on Monday, June 5. That marked the first Apple event of 2023 and where Apple first officially acknowledged the headset.

We don’t yet know when Apple will actually start selling Vision Pro, however. The headset’s $3500 price tag might alleviate the concern for people who might otherwise consider an Apple AR/VR device.

But for those who are just begging Apple to take their money, the most we know so far is that Vision Pro will be available in the United States in early 2024.

Why the early announcement? Apple doesn’t risk hurting sales of a product it already sells, and potential customers can avoid purchasing a product from a competitor.

Apple Watch is another example of this strategy. Apple unveiled the product in September 2014 at the iPhone 6 event before holding a second keynote in March 2015 to share additional details. The first watches didn’t ship until late April.

Developers also have time to prepare great app experiences for visionOS before it ever ships, and Apple needs the extra time to complete the product.

While we do know Vision Pro will start at $3499, there are still pricing unknowns for now. For example, Apple hasn’t shared how much corrective lenses made for Vision Pro will cost for people who wear glasses. We also don’t know what Vision Pro accessories will be available and how much they’ll cost.

In summary, we know Vision Pro will launch in the United States in early 2024 before coming to more countries by the end of next year. International pricing and other details are still to come.