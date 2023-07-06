Deals: M2 Max Mac Studio first discounts at $310 off, Anker MagSafe power banks from $32, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the first chances to save Apple’s just-released M2 Max Mac Studio at up to $310 off. You can also outfit your iPhone 14 with Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks at all-time lows from $32, which are joined by the best price yet on Logitech’s colorful POP mechanical keyboard for Mac at $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s just-released M2 Max Mac Studio sees first discounts

If you’ve been waiting to bring Apple’s latest M2 Mac Studio to your workstation, the first notable discount has arrived. Courtesy of our friends over at Expercom, the trusted Apple authorized retailer is now discounting nearly every model of the new desktop macOS machine. Everything starts with the baseline M2 Max 512GB/32GB configuration at $1,899.05 shipped. Down from $1,999, today’s offer delivers $100 in savings and is the first new condition price cut so far. The discounts today are joined by a series of other configurations that also take as much as $310 off Apple’s new release.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached.

Over in our coverage, we broke down just how the new M2 Mac Studio compares to its original model from last year. Detailing everything from the on-paper specs to actual performance gains and all of the other intricacies that justify Apple launching a second generation model, our post is worth a closer look if you’re split on whether you need the latest and greatest.

On the more affordable side of Apple’s desktop lineup, the new M2 Mac mini is at the opposite end of the spectrum. You’ll find an even more compact design to complement the entry-level Apple Silicon chip and a price tag that much more conducive to starting out with macOS at $569. It won’t offer quite as flagship-worthy performance as the lead deal, but should be perfect for finally trying out the even newer M2 chip at the desktop.

Outfit your iPhone 14 with Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is now discounting three of its latest MagSafe power banks. Shipping is free across the board and each of the offerings has landed at its best price of the year. Starting with the most affordable offering, the new MagGo Slim Battery Pack now starts at $32. Normally fetching $60, this is one of the first times we’ve seen it drop to the all-time low. It’s 42% off, and the best we’ve seen since back in January. The other four colorways are also getting in on the savings at $35, down from the same $60.

Packing 5,000mAh of juice into a refreshed design, the newest Anker MagSafe Power Bank is more compact than before in order to live up to its slim naming scheme. The colorful designs output 7.5W charging speeds much like the official offering from Apple, with a 20W USB-C port rounding out the package. You can get some additional insight in our recent hands-on review, too.

Coming in one of five colors, the Anker MagGo 5,000mAh MagSafe Battery with Stand joins in on the savings today from its usual $70 going rate. Much like the sale above, only the black style is dropping to an all-time low at $40, but those $30 in savings do deliver the best price we’ve ever seen. Each of the other styles sell for $50, matching the second-best discount we’ve seen and our previous mention.

Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Logitech’s stylish POP mechanical keyboard lands on your desk at $60

One of our favorite keyboard here at 9to5 is seeing its best discount yet, as Amazon is now marking down the Logitech POP Keys to lower than ever before. Now discounting the Heartbreaker Rose design down to $60, this mechanical keyboard has never sold for less after seeing a 40% price cut from $100. It last sold for $80 back in May, and this is the first discount since.

Logitech recently brought a unique pop art-inspired design to its keyboard lineup with the POP Keys. Sporting a classic typewriter with rose color scheme, the mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app, too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect.

This leather Apple Watch band is perfect for Series 8/Ultra at just $9

By far the most frequent comments we get when sharing official Apple Watch accessory deals is berating Apple for its more premium prices, even after the savings apply. For all of you who want to elevate the look of their wearable without breaking the bank, OUHENG (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band 45/44/42mm for $9.

Down from $15, this is one of the first discounts of the year at 33% off. It’s landing as the only price cut since the first one of 2023 back in March, matching the best price since November in the process. Compatible with every Apple Watch released so far, including the latest Series 8 and even the Apple Watch Ultra, this leather band elevates the look of your wearable from the sport strap that was included in the box. Comprised of genuine leather, the strap also features space gray lugs as well as rugged overall design that’s said to patina over time.

