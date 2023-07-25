 Skip to main content

iPhone 14 Plus beat by Nothing Phone (2) in speed test [Video]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 25 2023 - 7:21 am PT
6 Comments

Nothing Phone (2) is a unique Android smartphone that hit the market earlier this month. Coming in at $699 it’s got impressive specs and as it happens, was even able to beat out the iPhone 14 Plus in a speed test.

My colleague Ben at 9to5Google shared his in-depth review of the Nothing Phone (2) when it launched and found it to be a “really good phone.”

While the predecessor was a mid-range smartphone, the new version features more powerful hardware specs along with unique features like a minimalist Android 13, customizable LED lights on the back of the device, dual 50MP cameras, and more.

Now YouTuber PhoneBuff has put the Nothing Phone (2) up against the iPhone 14 Plus in a speed test. Outside of the new Android smartphone competing with Google’s Pixel 7 and other similar Android devices, PhoneBuff sees iPhone 14 Plus as the most direct iPhone competitor with both having a 6.7-inch display, previous-gen processor, and closer price tags than Nothing vs the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Notably, the Nothing Phone (2) comes in at $200 less than the $899 iPhone 14 Plus starting price. The new Android phone features 12GB RAM vs 6GB on the 14 Plus and 256GB storage instead of 128GB.

While both of these phones are using older processors, the Nothing’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is almost a year newer than the A15 Bionic which first arrived in September 2021.

It was a close race, but Nothing Phone (2) was able to win both the first and second rounds with an overall time six seconds faster than the iPhone 14 Plus.

Top image via PhoneBuff

