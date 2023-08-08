 Skip to main content

Apple releases iOS 17 developer beta 5

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Aug 8 2023 - 10:07 am PT
iOS 17 Beta 5

Fire up those software updates, folks, iOS 17 beta 5 is now available. The fifth developer beta versions of iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma are also out today.

Apple unveiled iOS 17 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, previewing new features coming to iPhone including StandBy, Live Voicemail, AirDrop updates, and much more.

iOS 17 has been available as a pre-release version since early June. Starting last month, Apple has expanded iOS 17 testing through its public beta program as well.

This year, Apple has made it possible to join the developer beta program without paying the annual $99 fee. The one difference between the developer and public beta now is how soon new builds become available.

Early versions of developer beta releases go out in plenty of time to make sure nothing critical breaks for public beta users. Closer to release, however, both versions typically become available at the same time.

We expect iOS 17 to be ready for primetime next month. Apple should announce the official launch date in September during the iPhone 15 event. We expect the next Apple event to take place around September 13. In the meantime, follow our coverage to stay up-to-date on the latest.

