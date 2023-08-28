Shoot animated photos and video with iPhone thanks to the new app ‘Cinemin’

Ever wanted to create vibrant animated footage with your iPhone? A new app called Cinemin is here to do just that. It comes with real-time video/photo capture, media import, on-device processing, and a commitment to artist integrity by not using generative AI.

Cinemin comes from indie developer Tinrocket (founded by John Balestrieri) who has made award-winning apps like Waterlogue and Olli.

Tinrocket launched Cinemin today on the App Store and shared details about the new creative app in a blog post.

Inspired by traditional animation art and films, Cinemin opens a mirror world filled with beautiful line, color, and motion. Capture still images and full-motion video, or import items from your Photo Library. Fine-tune your adjustments and export video up to 4K.*

The developer highlights the app does all its processing on-device and no AI is used:

Tinrocket’s commitment to respect the art community is tangible in the heart of Cinemin. Unlike other applications that use online artwork to train “Generative AI,” often without artists’ permissions, Cinemin takes another approach: We built Cinemin the hard way—by first learning to see like an artist. No artists’ work was used to “train” Cinemin into producing its stunning output.

Cinemin features

Camera mode to capture photos and videos

Import videos and photos from your Photos app library

Preset styles

Photo & video clip editor

Export video at 1080p, 3K*, 4K

Cinema Mode” — immersive full-screen live viewer

Save unfiltered photos and videos for editing later

Simple, spontaneous, and fun to use

No generative AI

On-device processing

Cinemin is a free download from the App Store with a premium subscription available to unlock all of the features without watermarks like 3K/4K exports, Cinema Mode, and more.

Check out the background on how Cinemin came to be in Tinrocket’s full post here.