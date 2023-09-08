We’re just a few days away from Apple’s special event when the company will announce the iPhone 15 and also new Apple Watch models. The rumors have been pretty consistent in pointing out that we shouldn’t expect any major changes to the Apple Watch this year. However, a new report from Bloomberg suggests that the Apple Watch Series 9 will feature an updated heart rate sensor, as well as other small hardware improvements.

New heart rate sensor coming to Apple Watch

This year, Apple is expected to introduce two new Apple Watches: Series 9 (which should be available in the same current sizes of 41 mm and 45 mm) and Ultra 2 (keeping the current size of 49 mm). Both are expected to look exactly like their previous generations, with Apple planning a redesigned Apple Watch for 2024.

Based on previous rumors, both the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have a new chip with a faster processor. Since the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple has been using the same processor for all Apple Watch models, including Series 8, Ultra, and 2nd generation SE.

But the new chip won’t be the only hardware change coming to this year’s Apple Watch models. Mark Gurman has heard from sources that all the new models will get “various sensors and internal components upgrades,” including a new version of the heart rate sensor. While the details are unclear, Bloomberg claims that the new sensor is more accurate.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will also feature the U2 chip, a new version of Apple’s ultra-wideband chip that will enable “improved Find My capabilities.” The new chip is also expected to be added to the iPhone 15.

Another interesting detail shared by Gurman is that the new Apple Watch Ultra will also be available in an all-black version. The first generation is only available in grey, the natural color of titanium. Since the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to have a new titanium frame, Apple may offer similar colors between the two devices.

More about the Apple event

Apple’s special event will be broadcast online on September 12, starting at 10 a.m. PT. There will also be a press event at Apple Park, and 9to5Mac will be there to bring you all the details about the new products.