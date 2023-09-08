Bloomberg: iPhone 15 Pro will be about 10% lighter in weight, yet tout longer battery life

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 15 Pro at its September event on Tuesday. Ahead of the official announcements, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has released his latest update on what to expect.

Excitingly, Gurman reports that the switch from stainless steel to titanium for the sides of the new chassis will translate to an overall weight reduction, as well as looking cool. According to this sources, the iPhone 15 Pro models will get about 10% lighter. And yet, thanks to the efficiency improvements of the new A17 chip, they will tout even longer battery life.

In the past few years, the iPhone has gotten thicker and heavier to accommodate bigger batteries. But if these latest rumors come to pass, the iPhone 15 Pro will be a reversal of that trend.

Although we aren’t expecting much difference in thinness, a 10% reduction in weight is notable. Even better, this will not come at the expense of battery life. Instead, efficiency improvements brought about by the 3-nanometer A17 chip will enable Apple to improve extend battery life.

From Bloomberg:

The higher-end phones will have a performance edge, keeping with Apple’s approach in recent years. This year’s Pro models will get a faster A17 chip built on the new 3-nanometer production process and additional memory. The processor will make those models snappier, but the biggest enhancements are the battery life savings. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get the slower A16 chip from last year’s Pro phones.

It sounds like we should expect Apple to tout a couple of extra hours of battery life this year, while also incrementally improving CPU and GPU performance.

For reference, the current iPhone 14 Pro is rated for up to 23 hours video playback, but in day-to-day life battery life in real-world situations is significantly less than that theoretical maximum. Some customers have complained that the iPhone 14 series has worse battery life than previous generations, so this bump with the 15 Pro will be welcomed.

However, like last year, the new A17 chip will be exclusive to the Pro phones. The base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get last year’s A16 chip.

The iPhone 15 Apple event kicks off at 10 AM PT on Tuesday, September 12. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for all the announcements.