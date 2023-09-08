‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ not happening this year as Apple sticks with ‘Pro Max’ naming: Report

While there’d been speculation that this year’s high-end iPhone could be called “iPhone 15 Ultra,” it turns out that might not be the case. In a new report detailing what to expect at next week’s “Wonderlust” event, Bloomberg says Apple is planning to stick with the “Pro Max” branding this year for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Since the advent of the Apple Watch Ultra last year, there’s been a lot of conversation around whether Apple would bring that “Ultra” brand to the iPhone lineup. One rumor last month added more fuel to this fire, but it now looks like all of this was for naught.

In addition to offering new details on iPhone 15 battery life and camera specs, USB-C AirPods, and more, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also confirmed the iPhone 15 Pro Max naming for this year:

Keeping with its usual pattern from the past few years, Apple is planning to debut four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and what will be called the 15 Pro Max (not Ultra as some have speculated). The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be the base models, featuring aluminum sides and a glass back like the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. The two high-end iPhones, meanwhile, will feature a new design that switches the side material from stainless steel to titanium.

The iPhone 15 Apple event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 12. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for all the announcements. Learn more about everything Apple will announce during its “Wonderlust” event in our complete guide. You can also find full iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro details in our dedicated guides.

