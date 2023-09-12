Hands-on: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in every color

In addition to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple also unveiled the entry-level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus during its “Wonderlust” event today. I got to check them out at Steve Jobs Theater after the keynote today, and I honestly wish I had more to say…

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are great phones. They take the iPhone 14 and do exactly what Apple does: gradually trickle down what were once Pro-exclusive features to the non-Pro phones. The other big change here, of course, is the USB-C port.

The camera changes shouldn’t be overlooked, particularly the new 48MP Main camera that’s moved downstream to the non-Pro phones after first being introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro last year. What’s most notable about this, in my opinion, is that it enables a 2x zoom option in the Camera app. This is done by Apple cropping the 48MP camera down to 24MP, enabling a 2x zoom without having a dedicated Telephoto lens.

The Dynamic Island also now finds itself on the non-Pro models of the iPhone 15 this year. It’s the same Dynamic Island we’ve come to know, just inside a more affordable product.

Otherwise, there’s not a whole lot to say about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The design is about the same as before, aside from the slightly contoured edges. The backs of the phones now feature a matte finish instead of glossy. They are available in five new colors: pink, yellow, blue, green, and black.

I think the pink iPhone 15 is going to sell like hotcakes. And it looks fantastic in real life. It stands out among what are otherwise relatively mundane colors.