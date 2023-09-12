During Apple’s special “Wonderlust” event, the company confirmed that the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 updates will be available to iPhone and iPad users on September 18. The new version of iOS has been under beta testing since June, when it was announced at WWDC 2023, and comes with many new features.

What’s new with iOS 17

iOS 17 introduces a new feature called “Contact Posters,” allowing you to personalize how your profile appears during interactions with other iPhone users. With Contact Posters, you can add a picture and set unique typography, font colors, and various other elements to make your Contact Poster uniquely yours.

For FaceTime audio and video calls, Apple has introduced voicemail support for the first time. This means that when you call someone, you can leave a message. Similarly, when someone calls you, they can also leave their own voicemail. FaceTime in iOS 17 also comes with 3D Reactions, including hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, and rain.

iOS 17 also brings enhancements to AirDrop. Notably, the new “NameDrop” feature simplifies sharing your contact details with other iPhone or Apple Watch users by simply bringing two devices close to each other. Additionally, you can activate SharePlay for activities like video, music, and games by holding two iPhones in proximity.

Another major new features coming with iOS 17 is “StandBy.” When you place your iPhone horizontally on a charger, it shows a custom interface with easily accessible widgets for time, calendar, alarms, and more. And now, Home Screen widgets are fully interactive.

On the iPad, iPadOS 17 brings a new Lock Screen experience, new drawing tools when using Apple Pencil, support for external webcams, and more.

Availability

Both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be available to download on Monday, September 18. iOS 17 is compatible with iPhone XR and later, while iPadOS 17 requires an iPad with an A10 Bionic chip or later.