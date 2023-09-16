iPhone 15’s new USB-C port unlocks robust support for external displays

iPhone 15’s new USB-C port unlocks a number of new features, including the ability to charge other accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch. In a new support document, Apple also explains that iPhone 15’s USB-C port allows you to connect your iPhone to external displays as well.

As shared by Aaron on Twitter, Apple has published a new support document with details on the iPhone 15’s new USB-C port. Explained in the support document is how the iPhone 15 can connect to external displays. “You can connect your iPhone to external displays using the USB-C connector so that you can watch video, see photos, and more on a larger screen,” Apple explains.

The USB-C port on every iPhone 15 model uses the DisplayPort protocol to support USB-C displays. To connect your iPhone 15 to a high-resolution display, Apple says you’ll have to use a USB-C cable that supports USB 3.1 or higher. The cable included with all iPhone 15 models only supports USB 2, but you can buy a USB 3.1 cable separately.

With a compatible cable, every iPhone 15 supports connections to USB-C at up to 4K resolution with 60Hz refresh rates. Furthermore, iPhone 15 also supports HDR displays connected via USB-C. Apple explains:

You can switch between SDR and HDR modes by going to Settings > Display & Brightness and selecting your connected display. iPhone matches the frame rate and dynamic range of currently playing content when you turn on Allow Display Mode Changes.

With a USB-C to HDMI adapter or cable, Apple says you can connect your iPhone 15 to an HDMI display or TV with support for 4K resolution and 60Hz.

Finally, Apple has also confirmed that the iPhone 15 is compatible with its USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. When using this adapter, you can output video from your iPhone at up to 4K resolution and 60Hz, including content in HDR10 or Dolby Vision if your display or TV supports HDR.

When you connect your iPhone to an external display, you can choose to mirror the iPhone’s interface and also see video and photos on a larger screen.

This is just one of many benefits unlocked by the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro’s switch to USB-C. You can also charge other devices, unlock higher transfer speeds on iPhone 15 Pro, and more.

